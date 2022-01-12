BlackRock Inc. Sells 174,399 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,430,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 174,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $3,154,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $399.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.99 and a 200-day moving average of $423.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

