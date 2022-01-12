BlackRock Inc. Sells 32,546 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,091,889 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 32,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $3,284,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,166 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15,140.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,233,135 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

