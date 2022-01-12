BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.