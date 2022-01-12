BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

