BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

