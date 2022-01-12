BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $957.33

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 957.33 ($12.99) and traded as low as GBX 915.85 ($12.43). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 918 ($12.46), with a volume of 230,598 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £949.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 957.33.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

