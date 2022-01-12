BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BUI opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

