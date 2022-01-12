Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of BLND traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. 1,168,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

