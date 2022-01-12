Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.04.

Shares of BE stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

