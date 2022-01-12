Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

BRBS opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

