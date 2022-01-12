BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.38 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BMO Commercial Property Trust stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 105.50 ($1.43). The company had a trading volume of 434,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,668. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.20 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.40 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company has a market cap of £794.53 million and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.16.

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,509.16). Also, insider Paul Marcuse bought 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($27,021.99).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

