Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

