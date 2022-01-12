Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 901.88 ($12.24).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.69) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.86) to GBX 770 ($10.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.44) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON BOY traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 847 ($11.50). 110,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 844.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 875.52. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 671.82 ($9.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

