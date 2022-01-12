Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDNNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.