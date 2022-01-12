BonFi (BNF) Market Capitalization Achieves $590,039.93

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. BonFi has a market cap of $590,039.93 and approximately $381,917.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00060578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

