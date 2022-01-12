BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

