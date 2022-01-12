Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,131 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,895,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,351.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Shares of RY stock opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

