Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 867 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

