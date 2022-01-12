Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $634,000 Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BRF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in BRF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BRF by 228.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRFS opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.61.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

