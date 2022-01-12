Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 205,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in General Motors by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 205,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

