Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after buying an additional 2,257,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

