Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.