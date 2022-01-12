Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 843 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.27 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

