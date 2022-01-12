Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 98.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,046 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

PLD stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.71. 11,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

