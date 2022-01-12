Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 62,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

