Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,938 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after purchasing an additional 186,933 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,422,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. 194,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.