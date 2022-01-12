Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,923 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. 15,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,216. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

