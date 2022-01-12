Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 389,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.34. 4,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

