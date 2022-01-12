Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.77. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

