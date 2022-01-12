Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -203.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

