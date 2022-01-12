Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
MNRL stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -203.89 and a beta of 2.29.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Read More: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.