Brixmor Property Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

