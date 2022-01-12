Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $167.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

