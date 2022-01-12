Brokerages Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $5,422,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

CCCS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.