Brokerages Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

