Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $21.76. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $760.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.