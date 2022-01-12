Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce sales of $7.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.15 billion and the highest is $7.97 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $28.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.89 billion to $28.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.31. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $177.44 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $250.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.