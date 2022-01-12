Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $291.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.20 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $221.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.42. 115,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,627. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

