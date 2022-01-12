Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $68.84

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.84.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

