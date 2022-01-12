Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT at C$150.90

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$150.90.

A number of analysts have commented on CNR shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

CNR stock opened at C$153.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$161.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$147.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

