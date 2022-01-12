Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price at C$150.90

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$150.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$153.81 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company has a market cap of C$108.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$161.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$147.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

