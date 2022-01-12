Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $120.67

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. 5,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CGI will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.