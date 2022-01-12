Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target at $27.36

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $20,019,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $9.06 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

