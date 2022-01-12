Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT at $256.30

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $4,421,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RACE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.34. The stock had a trading volume of 328,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

