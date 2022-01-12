Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $25.30

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research cut First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

