Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $89.73

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $73.26. 32,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 137,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

