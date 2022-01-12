Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $31.87

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,713. Mplx has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.