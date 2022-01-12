Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Price Target at C$74.29

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTY. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$0.52 on Friday, hitting C$56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,655. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$47.15 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$59.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

