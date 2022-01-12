Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) PT at C$31.06

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$21.42 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

