Brokers Issue Forecasts for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,082 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 65,646 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

