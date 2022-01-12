Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $402.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

