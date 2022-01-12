Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

